Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to C$6.25

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CWXZF. CIBC lowered Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

CWXZF stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

