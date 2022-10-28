State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in State Street by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in State Street by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.99. 48,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $104.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average is $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

