State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 75,181 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,251,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,181 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Bank of America worth $132,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10,232.5% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,043,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,662 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 500,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,814,632. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $289.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

