State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,383 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,827 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Adobe were worth $100,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Trading Up 2.3 %

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $7.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.86. The stock had a trading volume of 83,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,609. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.40. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.