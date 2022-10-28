Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Cut to C$62.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNMSF. TD Securities reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$66.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.80.

Spin Master Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $32.89 on Monday. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

Spin Master Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.57%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Further Reading

