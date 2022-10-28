Spell Token Price Tops $0.0009 (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $89.15 million and approximately $9.21 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spell Token token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spell Token has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spell Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,343.66 or 0.30803549 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012031 BTC.

Spell Token Token Profile

Spell Token launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,933,215,265 tokens. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spell Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spell Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.