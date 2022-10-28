SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Shares Up 0.3%

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.62 and last traded at $27.51. 79,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 156,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPBO. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 293,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000.

