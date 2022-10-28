Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of LOV stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $4.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.32). Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 86.88%. The company had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Spark Networks will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

