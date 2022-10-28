Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,498.21

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,498.21 ($18.10) and traded as high as GBX 1,565.50 ($18.92). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,561.50 ($18.87), with a volume of 1,255,210 shares traded.
Smiths Group Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock has a market cap of £5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 51,533.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,521.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,498.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Smiths Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 27.30 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,276.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Smiths Group
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
