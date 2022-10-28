SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Shares Up 10.1%

Shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.23 and last traded at $46.23. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMTGF. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology from €40.00 ($40.82) to €56.00 ($57.14) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

