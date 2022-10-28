SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $578,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 41.1% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 38.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.47. 79,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,556,808. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $79.44 and a 52 week high of $124.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.21.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

