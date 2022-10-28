Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SKX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.64. 2,780,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,572. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $618,406.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,588.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,313,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,454,000 after acquiring an additional 181,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after acquiring an additional 165,147 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,078,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

