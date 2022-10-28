Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Mizuho

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.89.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 2.1 %

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $36.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $6,864,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 7.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 553,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,988,000 after buying an additional 36,553 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 9.4% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 175,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 213,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

