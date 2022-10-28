Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMPL. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $36.68 on Monday. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,961,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,882,000 after acquiring an additional 60,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,938,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,002,000 after buying an additional 71,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,616,000 after acquiring an additional 110,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,956 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

