Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Rises By 600.0%

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Signify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Signify stock remained flat at $13.30 during midday trading on Thursday. 35 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. Signify has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $27.60.
Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.
