Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Rises By 600.0%

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Signify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Signify Price Performance

Signify stock remained flat at $13.30 during midday trading on Thursday. 35 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. Signify has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $27.60.

Signify Company Profile

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

