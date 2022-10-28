Short Interest in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Rises By 166.7%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NCS Multistage Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NCSM stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 2.51. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.40.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NCS Multistage Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.