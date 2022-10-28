Short Interest in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Decreases By 91.2%

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the September 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MIND C.T.I. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNDO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 30,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,228. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.80. MIND C.T.I. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $3.39.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 23.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of MIND C.T.I.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded MIND C.T.I. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND C.T.I. stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) by 182.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of MIND C.T.I. worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MIND C.T.I.

(Get Rating)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.