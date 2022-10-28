Short Interest in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Increases By 42.4%

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:MTEX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.55. 1,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.14. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.98 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 25.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mannatech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

