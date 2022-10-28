Short Interest in Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Increases By 34.0%

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,900 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the September 30th total of 241,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,239.0 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$112.50 to C$102.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$113.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$96.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEAF remained flat at $49.52 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.43. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of $47.31 and a 52 week high of $91.08.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

