Short Interest in BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Increases By 25.0%

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

BPER Banca Stock Performance

BPXXY stock remained flat at $3.48 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. BPER Banca has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $5.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BPXXY shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BPER Banca from €2.60 ($2.65) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on BPER Banca from €1.60 ($1.63) to €1.70 ($1.73) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BPER Banca from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.27.

BPER Banca Company Profile

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, accounts, and digital banking related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

