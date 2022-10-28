Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Drops By 58.5%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the September 30th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bear Creek Mining Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Bear Creek Mining stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.30. 420,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,088. Bear Creek Mining has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCEKF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.85 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

