Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.31. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 1,900 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHERF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Sherritt International Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.