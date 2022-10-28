Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Short Interest Down 20.7% in October

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,990,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 16,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on SHCR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of Sharecare stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,880. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $673.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of -0.38. Sharecare has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $8.54.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.93 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. Sharecare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($8.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sharecare will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sharecare by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,705,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 186,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sharecare by 85.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,144,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 987,023 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sharecare by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Sharecare during the second quarter worth about $2,199,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sharecare by 190.5% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,287,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 844,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

