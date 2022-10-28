Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 929 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBVGet Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.82. 548,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,482,327. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.20 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $259.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBVGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

