Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,389 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 1.5% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Prologis worth $63,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.22.

Prologis Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE PLD traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.98. 143,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,148,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.