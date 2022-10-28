Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,411 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for 0.8% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Welltower worth $33,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after buying an additional 2,912,151 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,384,634,000 after buying an additional 766,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,849,000 after buying an additional 2,554,309 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 236.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,629,000 after buying an additional 9,695,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,537,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 34,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Welltower Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of WELL traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.40. The company had a trading volume of 53,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,884. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

