Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Seaport Res Ptn restated their neutral rating on shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sempra’s FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.52 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.50.
Sempra Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of SRE stock opened at $150.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47.
Sempra Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Sempra by 2.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 16.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Sempra by 128.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
