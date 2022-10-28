Scotiabank Cuts Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$38.50

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$42.50 to C$38.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$40.50 to C$35.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Endeavour Mining Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $18.38 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
