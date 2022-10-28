Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) PT Lowered to €25.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($33.67) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Scor from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Scor from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Scor from €24.50 ($25.00) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Scor from €32.00 ($32.65) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Scor from €31.00 ($31.63) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.66.

Scor Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.25. Scor has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

About Scor

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. Scor had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Scor will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

