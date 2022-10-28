Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,865,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,261 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $383,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.43. 55,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,310,169. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.05. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

