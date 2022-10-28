Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Holdings Trimmed by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,622 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 445,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $52.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,169. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.05.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.