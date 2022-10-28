Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,091,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 141,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709,744. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $40.66.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

