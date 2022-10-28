Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley downgraded Saul Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BFS opened at $40.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $962.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $56.22.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 217.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 25.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter worth about $136,000. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.