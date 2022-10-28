SATS (OTC:SPASF) Stock Price Down 4%

SATS Ltd. (OTC:SPASF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 1.90 and last traded at 1.90. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.98.

SATS Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 2.53.

About SATS

(Get Rating)

SATS Ltd., an investment holding company, provides gateway services and food solutions in Singapore, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food Solutions, Gateway Services, and Others. The Food Solutions segment offers inflight and institutional catering; food processing, distribution services, and airline laundry services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.