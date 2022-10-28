SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Trading 3% Higher

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) traded up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €7.18 ($7.33) and last traded at €7.14 ($7.29). 55,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.94 ($7.08).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($15.31) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €19.60 ($20.00) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Monday, September 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €7.22 and its 200-day moving average is €7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

