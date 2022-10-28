Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 5,146 Shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Stock

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $36,742.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,706.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The New Ireland Fund alerts:

On Wednesday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 243 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,795.77.

On Friday, October 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 45,692 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $321,671.68.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 750 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,160.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 305 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080.10.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,000 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $68,300.00.

The New Ireland Fund Trading Up 14.2 %

NYSE:IRL opened at $8.44 on Friday. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New Ireland Fund

The New Ireland Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The New Ireland Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 146,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The New Ireland Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Ireland Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.