Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 5,146 Shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Stock

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $36,742.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,706.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 243 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,795.77.
- On Friday, October 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 45,692 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $321,671.68.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 750 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,160.00.
- On Monday, October 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 305 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080.10.
- On Tuesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,000 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $68,300.00.
The New Ireland Fund Trading Up 14.2 %
NYSE:IRL opened at $8.44 on Friday. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.
The New Ireland Fund Company Profile
The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
