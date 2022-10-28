Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RWAY. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Trading Down 1.5 %

Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.12 million and a PE ratio of 14.12.

Insider Activity

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 39.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John F. Engel acquired 8,178 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $100,016.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,178 shares in the company, valued at $100,016.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,178 shares of company stock valued at $136,497. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 32.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.