Royal Bank of Canada Trims HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Target Price to $239.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $249.00 to $239.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.52.

Shares of HCA opened at $217.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.81. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

