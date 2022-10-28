Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Price Target to €13.50

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2022

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.50 ($13.78) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.40 ($10.61) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Galp Energia, SGPS Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -501.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.