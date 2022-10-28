Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Price Target to €13.50

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.50 ($13.78) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.40 ($10.61) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -501.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

