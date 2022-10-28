Royal Bank of Canada Lowers CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$16.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CIX. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.67.

CI Financial Stock Performance

TSE:CIX opened at C$13.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.86. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$11.85 and a 1-year high of C$30.88.

CI Financial Announces Dividend

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$566.66 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.3399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

