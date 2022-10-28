Royal Bank of Canada Increases Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$45.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DFY has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC downgraded Definity Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$39.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cormark upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$41.00.

TSE DFY opened at C$40.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$26.00 and a 52 week high of C$40.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$801.80 million for the quarter.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

