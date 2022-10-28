Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$221.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$219.00 to C$221.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFC. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$217.92.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$204.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$196.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.86 billion and a PE ratio of 14.14. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$158.00 and a 1-year high of C$206.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.84 by C$4.45. The business had revenue of C$5.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 13.0800002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total value of C$779,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,097,871.05. In related news, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total transaction of C$66,986.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,710,261.04. Also, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total transaction of C$779,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,097,871.05.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

