Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

Innoviz Technologies stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.29. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $8.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,625.51% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 7,221,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,230 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,771,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,065 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $11,776,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 1,173,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $8,806,000. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

