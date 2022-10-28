Robert W. Baird Trims PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Target Price to $144.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $153.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $113.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.39 and a 200 day moving average of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PTC has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $136.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $612,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 799,512 shares in the company, valued at $97,956,210.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,264,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $612,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,956,210.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,976 shares of company stock worth $31,912,128 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 14.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of PTC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 3.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in PTC by 4.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.