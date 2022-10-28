RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) President Patrick W. Galley Sells 1,000 Shares

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) President Patrick W. Galley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $15,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $23.42.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is a positive change from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
