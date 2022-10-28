RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) President Patrick W. Galley Sells 1,000 Shares

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) President Patrick W. Galley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $15,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is a positive change from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMI. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 41,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $815,000.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

