Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,685 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 179,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,901. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $84.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($67.42) to GBX 5,450 ($65.85) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,340.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

