Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $28.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $88.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.08%.

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $280,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,438,600.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Kevin Riley sold 3,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $103,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 171,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $280,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,438,600.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 39,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,973 and sold 74,131 shares valued at $1,895,470. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 700.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.