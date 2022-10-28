Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $7.17 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,433 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.0% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,132,741 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60,653 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,479,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,078,907,000 after purchasing an additional 157,814 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Visa by 852.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 28,312 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in Visa by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:V opened at $204.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.85 and its 200 day moving average is $201.93. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.67%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

