Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) PT Lowered to $6.00

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $2.79 on Monday. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 31.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. purchased 1,639,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,435,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,679,003.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 10,387,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after acquiring an additional 75,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 80,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,704,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 72,194 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 60.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,444,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 921,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 53,911 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

