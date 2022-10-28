Reviewing Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) & Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aurora Innovation and Kubient, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kubient 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 153.62%. Kubient has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 404.20%. Given Kubient’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kubient is more favorable than Aurora Innovation.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A -22.07% -18.22% Kubient -510.73% -55.63% -48.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Kubient shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Aurora Innovation has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kubient has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Kubient’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 28.93 -$755.45 million N/A N/A Kubient $2.74 million 6.25 -$10.29 million ($1.14) -1.04

Kubient has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats Kubient on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

